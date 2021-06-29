POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN urges immediate dismantling of systemic racism
05:46
World
UN urges immediate dismantling of systemic racism
The UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has sharply criticised wealthy nations for allowing systemic racism to fester in their societies, demanding they act now to ensure equal rights for all. Bachelet says racism is entrenched in North America, Europe and Latin America. She is demanding an end to the culture of impunity for law enforcement. Sahar Aziz from Rutgers University explains the impact of this report. #systemicracism
June 29, 2021
