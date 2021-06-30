World Share

Can the world ‘build back fairer’ to end gender inequality?

COVID-19 is said to have wiped out years of progress on gender inequality. That’s why campaigners want women to be given priority when it comes to the pandemic recovery. Women are twice as likely to be out of work than men because of COVID-19. As trillions of dollars are pumped into rebuilding economies, can gender inequality be ended? Guests: Anita Bhatia Deputy Executive Director at UN Women Sharan Burrow General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation Rosemary Morgan Associate Scientist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.