Will Currency Swaps Boost the Turkish Currency?

Turkey is in talks with at least four countries to secure currency swap agreements as it aims to provide boost to the lira. The lira has fallen steadily despite registering a 6.7 percent economic growth the first quarter of 2021. The country agreed with China earlier this month to increase their existing currency swap arrangement from $2.6 billion to $6 billion. So how will these measures help the economy and boost the lira? Guests: Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator Ozan Ozkural CEO of Tanto Capital Partners