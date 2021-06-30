POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU: Bloc's GDP to reach pre-pandemic level by next year | Money Talks
05:49
BizTech
EU: Bloc's GDP to reach pre-pandemic level by next year | Money Talks
EU leaders say the entire European economy is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year. Speaking at the Brussels Economic Forum, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said vaccines have allowed countries to relax social distancing rules. More than 40 percent of the bloc's adults are fully vaccinated. Government stimulus measures also gave economies a boost. Speaking at the same event, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the E-U needs to invest more in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing. She says this will help give the bloc a technological edge in areas where it's lagged behind the likes of the US and Asia. This comes amid a global chip shortage that has forced European car companies to slow production. For more, we spoke to Bruno Verstraete . He's the chief economist at investment firm Lakefield Partners AG in Zurich. #EUleaders #EconomicRecovery #Pandemic
June 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?