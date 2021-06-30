Ex-South African president sentenced for contempt of court | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court. Zuma repeatedly refused to appear at, or co-operate with, an inquiry into allegations of corruption during his almost decade-long rule. Melinda Nucifora has the latest. For more on this, let's speak to Karam Singh who is the Head of Legal and Investigations at Corruption Watch. He joined us now from Cape Town in South Africa. #JacobZuma #ConstitutionalCourt #StateCapture