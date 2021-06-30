World Share

'An act of state-sponsored piracy' How Belarus hijacked a Ryanair flight

Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko pulled off an audacious act when he forced a commercial Ryanair flight to land in Minsk last month. The stated reason for the diversion was a suspected bomb on board, but no bomb was found. Instead, a prominent anti-Belarusian journalist and his girlfriend were both arrested. The hijacking sent shockwaves around the aviation world with Ryanair's CEO calling it 'an act of state-sponsored piracy'