'An act of state-sponsored piracy' How Belarus hijacked a Ryanair flight
02:20
World
Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko pulled off an audacious act when he forced a commercial Ryanair flight to land in Minsk last month. The stated reason for the diversion was a suspected bomb on board, but no bomb was found. Instead, a prominent anti-Belarusian journalist and his girlfriend were both arrested. The hijacking sent shockwaves around the aviation world with Ryanair's CEO calling it 'an act of state-sponsored piracy' CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/Tgni_OcjLMA
June 30, 2021
