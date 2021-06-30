POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US commander warns of possible civil war in Afghanistan after withdrawal
07:41
World
US commander warns of possible civil war in Afghanistan after withdrawal
A top US general has warned that Afghanistan risks sliding into civil war once the last American troops withdraw from the country. The warning from the commander of the US-led mission in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, comes just days after the United Nations warned of critical scenarios as the Taliban controls more of the country. Afghan Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Ashraf Haidari has more. #Afghanistan #Taliban
June 30, 2021
