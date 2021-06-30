World Share

Lebanon: The Worst Financial Crisis in 150 Years

The World Bank has described Lebanon’s current state as the worst financial crisis in 150 years. Since 2019 the Lebanese pound has lost 90 percent of its value and more than half the population lives below the poverty line. The government raised the price of fuel in an attempt to stem crippling shortages, but all it seems to have done is further anger a population that has already run out of patience. Guests: Mustafa Allouch Vice President of the Future Movement Ahmed al Assi Secretary of Political Relations for the Opposition Party Citizens in a State. Jad Ghosn Journalist Specialising in Lebanese Politics and Economy