Tigrayan rebels rule out truce after govt declares ceasefire
04:05
World
On Monday, the government in Addis Ababa announced a unilateral ceasefire, but only after losing control of the regional capital, Mekelle. Government troops abandoned the city in the face of an advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front. They continue to take more territory and say they reject the possibility of a truce and will not rest until the Ethiopian military and its allies have left. Jason Mosley from The University of Oxford has more. #Tigray
June 30, 2021
More Videos
