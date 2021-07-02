EU launches digital COVID-19 certificate to ease travel | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU launches digital COVID-19 certificate to ease travel
EU launches digital COVID-19 certificate to ease travel
An EU-wide Digital COVID-19 Certificate went into operation on Thursday. All 27 EU member states are taking part in the system, which is designed to open up safe travel across the bloc. It includes a QR code on a mobile phone showing proof of vaccination and the results of COVID-19 tests. EU officials hope it will green-light free movement and boost tourism. But the new system still allows countries to impose their own restrictions. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
July 2, 2021
