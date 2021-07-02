POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trump Organization, CFO charged in tax investigation | Money Talks
07:21
BizTech

The chief financial officer of The Trump Organization has handed himself in to New York authorities after he was indicted in connection with a tax investigation. State prosecutors have charged The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg over tax crimes. It marks the first criminal charge against the former US president's company following a three-year investigation. No charges are expected to be brought againt Donald Trump personally. Frank Ucciardo has this report. We spoke to Michael Zeldin, who's a former US federal prosecutor and host of the podcast 'That Said with Michael Zeldin'. He joins us now from Washington. #TrumpOrganization #TaxInvestigation #AllenWeisselberg
July 2, 2021
