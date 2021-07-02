World Share

US troops leave Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years

The US and its allies have left Bagram air base in Afghanistan after a nearly 20-year mission. The base had been the centre of American military power in the country and is now under the control of the Afghan military. The move is part of a complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is set to be completed by September. Shahzad Aryobee, Afghanistan's ambassador to the Czech Republic, has more on the withdrawal. #BagramAirfield #