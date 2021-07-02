POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Enters Top 10 Countries For Vaccinations
13:39
World
Turkey Enters Top 10 Countries For Vaccinations
Turkey went through a tough spring as curfews and travel restrictions were imposed. But life is returning to normal. Much of it is thanks to a rapid vaccination drive that saw Turkey administering a million doses a day. But fears of the Delta variant and its rising cases in Europe and Russia could be a hurdle to those plans. Guests: Irshad Shaikh Head of WHO Centre in Istanbul Jennifer Iduh Head of Research and Development at ETC
July 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?