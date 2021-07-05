POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is former President Jacob Zuma getting preferential treatment?
03:40
World
Is former President Jacob Zuma getting preferential treatment?
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma remains defiant, insisting he will not turn himself in to the authorities. Hundreds of his supports turned up at his home in the KwaZulu-Natal province and vowed to defend him against anyone trying to arrest him. We speak to South African political analyst Richard Calland about whether the ex-president is getting preferential treatment. #JacobZuma
July 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?