VIKTOR ORBAN: The EU's Disrupter-in-Chief?

The most recent worry for some EU countries is a Hungarian law on sex education in schools. For his part Victor Orban wants to limit the powers of the European Parliament. He wants national assemblies to be able to veto EU laws. If you're in a club and insult that club, should you be expelled? There are calls for Hungary to be kicked out of the EU, as the country’s leader denounced what he called “The Sovietization” of the bloc.