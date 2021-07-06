World Share

Turkey’s E-commerce Growth Expected To Double by 2025

Turkish online shopping company Hepsiburada's debut on the Nasdaq indicates a fast-growing and booming e-commerce industry in the country. Being Turkey's first company to break into the listings on the tech-heavy exchange, Hepsiburada has come a long way after starting more than two decades ago. But they aren't the only company from a growing e-commerce sector in the country that is looking to attract international investors and eyeing global expansion.