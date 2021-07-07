POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund green enough?
26:00
World
Is the EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund green enough?
To receive Covid Recovery money from the European Union, a country has to show it will spend more than one third of that money on Green Investment. There’ve been promises, but there are now concerns that the EU may be turning a blind eye to those nations that aren’t keeping their word. Guests: Felix Heilmann Researcher at E3G Olivier Vardakoulias Lead Economist at WWF Greece Juraj Melichar Campaigner at Bankwatch
July 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?