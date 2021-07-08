World Share

How dangerous is the Black Sea right now?

Russia has threatened military retaliation claiming that a British warship got too close to the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea. There’s a massive Nato exercise there too right now. So why is The West seemingly willing to consistently poke the Russian Bear in an area where it has troops and where there’s been international condemnation of its annexation of the Crimea peninsula? Guests: Alina Frolova Former Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Peter Roberts Director of Military Sciences at Rusi Robert Fox Defence Editor at Evening Standard Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.