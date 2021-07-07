POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former South African president Jacob Zuma due to be arrested
05:46
World
Former South African president Jacob Zuma due to be arrested
The Constitutional Court in South Africa has imposed a deadline of midnight on Wednesday for police to arrest former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court last week, and sentenced to 15 months in prison. He was given five days to hand himself over to police, but refused to do so before an appeal against the ruling was heard. Legal analyst Vishalan Naidu weighs in. #JacobZuma
July 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?