POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is a Complete Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan on the Cards?
26:00
World
Is a Complete Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan on the Cards?
As per a Pentagon announcement on Tuesday, the US has completed 90 percent of its withdrawal from Afghanistan. The remaining 10 percent, it is said, would be completed by the end of August - much ahead of President Biden's September 11 deadline. In the 20 years of the US presence in Afghanistan, the Taliban today stand stronger than they were when US forces first invaded the country in 2001.The US exit has been criticised by the present Afghan government, with many asking the question if Washington has abandoned the Afghan administration and its people to an emboldened Taliban. So, what did 20 years of the US-led operation in Afghanistan achieve? Are the Taliban close to regaining power? Guests: Dr. Habiba Sarabi Member of the Afghan Peace Negotiation team in Doha Enayat Najafizada Founder and CEO of the Institute of War and Peace Studies Adam Weinstein Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute
July 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?