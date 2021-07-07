BizTech Share

Hudson trials grant scheme to tackle poverty, inequality | Money Talks

Free cash for qualified residents. It may sound like a catchy slogan, but in more and more cities across the US it's becoming a reality. The concept, known as Guaranteed Income, involves giving targeted residents regular cash payments, free to spend however they'd like. The system is increasingly being seen as a way to address economic and racial inequality. To learn more, Kyoko Gasha paid a visit to a town in New York state that's piloting the initiative. #UniversalIncome #USeconomy #Poverty