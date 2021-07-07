BizTech Share

Brent crude at three-year high as Saudi Arabia, UAE clash | Money Talks

We begin with the international oil price benchmark Brent, which has soared to almost 78 dollars a barrel. That's after OPEC and its allies failed to strike a deal on production levels as the global economy recovers. At the heart of the matter is a dispute between two of the group's closest members, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more on this, we were joined by Ellen Wald. She's an energy industry analyst and the president of Transversal Consulting in Jacksonville, Florida. #BrentCrude #SaudiArabia #OilPrices #UAE