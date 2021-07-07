BizTech Share

e-Commerce firms eye South Africa's informal settlements | Money Talks

South Africa's e-commerce industry is booming as a result of the explosion in demand for home deliveries during the pandemic. A recent report found the value of online retail has more than doubled in two years, despite overall national economic decline. Ntshepeng Motema reports from Johannesburg on some of the players fuelling the growth in this market. #SouthAfrica #Ecommerce #TechBusinesses