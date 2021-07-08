POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York honours frontliners as city emerges from pandemic | Money Talks
09:44
BizTech
New York honours frontliners as city emerges from pandemic | Money Talks
We start in the U-S, where New York is honouring the one million essential workers who were vital to the city's survival during the pandemic. They treated the sick, cleaned hospitals, stocked grocery store shelves and delivered meals to millions of residents during months of lockdown. But while they're being hailed as heroes, their salaries don't reflect their worth. Paolo Montecillo has more. TRT World Correspondent Frank Ucciardo joined us now from New York. #FrontlineWorkers #Pandemic #DeltaVariant
July 8, 2021
