POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Container ship exits Suez Canal after settlement deal | Money Talks
02:03
BizTech
Container ship exits Suez Canal after settlement deal | Money Talks
The huge container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal in March was finally released by Egyptian authorities on Wednesday. The Ever Given and its cargo of 18,000 containers had been impounded as Egypt sought financial compensation from the vessel's Japanese owner and its insurance company. The terms of the final deal remain secret. The Ever Given was stuck in the canal for six days, completely blocking the waterway and causing serious delays to global supply chains. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #ContainerShip #SuezCanal #EverGiven
July 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?