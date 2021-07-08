POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Canada, south and west US experienced extreme temperatures
04:45
World
Canada, south and west US experienced extreme temperatures
Last month was the hottest June on record for North America. That is according to scientists at the EU's Earth observation programme, Copernicus . It says extreme weather can be pinned on global heating and long heatwaves are a taste of what will come if urgent action is not taken to combat the climate crisis. Simon Wang , Professor of Climate Dynamics at the Utah State University has more. #Climatecrisis
July 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?