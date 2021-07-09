BizTech Share

President's killing adds to turmoil in impoverished Haiti | Money Talks

We start the show with Haiti, which is reeling from the assassination of its president Jovenel Moise. It's already one of the most impoverished nations on Earth due to decades of dysfunction. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the bloody episode threatens to make matters worse for its 11 million people. For more, we spoke to Remi Piet in Miami. He's a co-founder and senior partner at Embellie Advisory, which specialises in emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia. #Haiti #PresidentAssasination #JovenelMoise