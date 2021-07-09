POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey Passes New Legislation To Protect Animal Rights
08:32
World
Turkey is known for its love and care for animals. But the picture with regards to animal’s rights hasn’t always been rosy. Only last week, at least 17 dogs were poisoned to death in Istanbul, prompting protests by animal rights activists who called for stricter legislation. Now the Turkish parliament has passed a new law pertaining to the protection of animal rights. But are legislations or stricter punishments enough to protect animal rights? Guest: Deniz Tavsancil President of Animal Rights Centre
July 9, 2021
