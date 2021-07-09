POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are billionaires’ determination to go to space fuelled by ego?
05:35
World
Are billionaires’ determination to go to space fuelled by ego?
A space race is once again being run, but this time, rather than governments, it is billionaires who are competing. Virgin Galactic is cleared to launch its first fully crewed flight to the edge of space on Sunday, with the company's founder, Sir Richard Branson, on board. That is 9 days ahead of the other billionaire involved, Jeff Bezos. Ken Kremer from Space UpClose weighs in on Billionaire space race. #Billionairespacerace
July 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?