UK airports face uncertain future as COVID-19 cases rise | Money Talks

The pandemic has hit the travel sector harder than most, but the impact in the UK has been felt particularly hard. London's Heathrow Airport was once Europe's busiest, but its passenger numbers plunged by 90-percent in June, when compared to figures in 2019. Overall, the UK's airports are performing far worse than their European competitors due to tough government travel restrictions. Industry leaders are warning of huge losses for a second year running, but could there finally be light at the end of the runway? Matt Gooderick has more from London. #UKairport #COVID19cases #HeathrowAirport