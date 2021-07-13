BizTech Share

Thousands call for end to decades-long Cuban dictatorship | Money Talks

There's been a rare display of rage and frustration in Cuba, where thousands of people have called for an end to the decades-old dictatorship. They're demanding food and vaccines, as the country's dire economic crisis only worsens during the pandemic. Discontent has been growing over the past year, but the scale of the protests has taken many by surprise. Liz Maddock reports. For more, we spoke to Emily Morris. She's a development economist specialising in Latin America and the Caribbean. She's also a research associate at the University College London's Institute of the Americas. #Cuba #Dictatorship #CubaEconomy