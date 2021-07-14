POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bosnia marks the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre
10:44
World
Bosnia marks the 26th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre
Another year marks the anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. More than 8,000 Muslim Bosniaks were massacred in July 1995. The war that lasted nearly four years devastated the region, which can be seen in every facet of Bosnian life including its art and culture scene. From movies to contemporary art, the effects of war are a constant theme. Sejla Kameric, Artist 03:49 #Srebrenica #SrebrenicaMassacre #BosniaHerzegovina
July 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?