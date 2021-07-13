What Has Changed for Turkey After the July 15 Coup Attempt?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Five years ago, hundreds and thousands of Turks poured into the streets across the country to resist a bloody coup attempt by a section of the military. For years, Turkey has been trying to get the mastermind of the coup, Fetullah Gulen, extradited from the US, and dismantle his global terror network, known as FETO. It also seeks to extradite suspects from 27 countries in connection to plotting the coup. But how are those countries responding to Turkey’s requests? And how have the post-coup years affected Turkey’s relations with the US and the EU? Guests: Izzet Selim Yenel Former Turkish Ambassador to the EU Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador
July 13, 2021
