Cubans Protest Against Crumbling Economy | Haiti in Crisis
Cuba is seeing major protests against President Miguel Diaz-Canel's mismanagement of economy and his government's unimpressive response to contain the coronavirus pandemic. To curb the growing discontent against his rule, President Diaz-Canel is calling on his supporters to also take to the streets and fight the protestors. Meanwhile in Haiti, the power vacuum created as a result of President Jovenel Moise's assassination is plunging the country into further chaos. Politicians are looking for opportunities to seize power, and the citizens are forced to stay at their homes due to escalating gang violence. Guests: John Kavulich President of the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council Collin Laverty President of Cuba Educational Travel and a Senior Partner at Havana Strategies Monique Clesca Journalist and Civil Society Activist Kim Ives Editor of the Weekly Newspaper, Haiti Liberte
July 13, 2021
