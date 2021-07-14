BizTech Share

European Union agrees to impose sanctions on Beirut | Money Talks

The European Union has agreed to impose sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes on Lebanon's leaders. The EU says it's trying to pressure politicians to form a stable, functioning government. Lebanon has been stuck in a political deadlock for nearly a year. The country is suffering from its worst economic crisis in decades. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value and fuel and food are running out. More than half of the population is estimated to have fallen into poverty. #Beirut #EuropeanUnion #Sanctions