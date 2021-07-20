World Share

Winners and losers in the switch to electric cars?

Volkswagen has just said it won’t be making petrol or diesel vehicles by the end of 2035. Not as ambitious as Euro 7, but a bold statement nonetheless. In this programme we’ll see what’s possible - and what ideas might just get stuck in a dead end Is the race to electrically-powered vehicles a car crash waiting to happen? Tough new emissions rules could mean the end of the road for petrol and diesel in Europe by 2025. But what about the idea that this kind of acceleration could do more harm than good? GUESTS: Ian Riches Automotive Analyst at Strategy Analytics Omer Rana Professor of Performance Engineering at University of Cardiff Jean-Francois Mercure Senior Lecturer in Global Systems at University of Exeter Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.