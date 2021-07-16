EU unveils plan to cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 | Money Talks

BizTech Share

The European Union has proposed the world's first carbon border tax on some imported goods, as part of its most ambitious plan yet to tackle the climate crisis. The proposal details the bloc's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55-percent by 2030.. and eventually becoming carbon neutral by 2050. As Sara Firth reports, one way of doing that is by building-up forests and grasslands. We spoke to Ben McWilliams who's a research analyst at Bruegel - a European think tank that specialises in economics. He joins us now from Liverpool. #EU #CarbonEmissions #CarbonBorderTax