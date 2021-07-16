POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dozens die and more missing after floods in Germany, Belgium
01:45
World
Dozens die and more missing after floods in Germany, Belgium
At least 70 people have died after flash #flooding in Germany and Belgium. Dozens others are missing. The extreme weather has turned streams and streets into raging torrents. Weather forecasters are predicting more rain storms are on their way. Germany's Chancellor, Angela Merkel, says her heart goes out to the victims - and has promised her government will help rebuild affected communities. TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.
July 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?