POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prolonged Droughts Pose Threat to Turkey’s Agricultural Sector
10:00
World
Prolonged Droughts Pose Threat to Turkey’s Agricultural Sector
Turkey’s agricultural sector is a major contributor to its GDP and is the nation’s biggest employer. But a warming climate is posing threats to its food production. With declining water levels and prolonged periods of drought, the climate crisis could affect farmers the most, who make up to about 20 percent of the country’s total workforce. Now Turkey is coming up with ways to mitigate the effects of climate change. Guests: Seda Sevim Yamac Assistant Professor at the Konya Food and Agriculture University Sharon George Senior Lecturer at Keele University
July 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?