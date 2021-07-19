POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban leader says he desires peaceful settlement to Afghan conflict
03:51
World
Taliban leader says he desires peaceful settlement to Afghan conflict
The Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, says he strongly favours a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan. His statement comes as representatives from the Afghan government and the Taliban hold peace talks in Doha. Ahmad Shuja Jamal, head of international relations and regional co-operation at the Office of the National Security Council, weighs in. #HibatullahAkhundzada
July 19, 2021
