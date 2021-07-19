BizTech Share

Battle Over the South China Sea | The Era of Space Tourism

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines have all staked their claims to the South China Sea, but Beijing's pursuit of the vital waterway is by far the most aggressive. The South China Sea is rich in oil and gas and more than three trillion dollars in trade passes through every year. The dispute is decades old, but in the last few years it's taken a turn for the worse. And many in the region blame Beijing. Since 2014, Beijing has been militarising the South China Sea, turning small islands and reefs into naval bases. Also, Richard Branson achieved a lifelong dream after successfully flying to the edge of space aboard Virgin Galactic’s Unity space ship. He hopes the voyage ushers in the start of a new age of space tourism. Fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos has his own rival launch planned on July 20 with Blue Origin’s New Shepard. Are these private launches great leaps for mankind or a waste of money that could be far better spent solving Earth’s crises? Guests: Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst Jay Batongbacal Former Legal Adviser on Maritime issues for the Philippines Greg Austin Author of ‘Cybersecurity in China’ Patrick Collins Professor of Economics at Azabu University in Japan