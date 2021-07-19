BizTech Share

Garment workers lost $11.85B in wages due to pandemic | Money Talks

Labour rights groups say workers in Asia's garment manufacturing sector have lost close to 12-billion dollars in income due to the pandemic. That's because big retailers canceled orders and asked for discounts as they were forced to close their stores. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's a big blow to millions who were already working on poverty wages. We spoke to Anne Bienias in Amsterdam. She's the living wage coordinator at the Clean Clothes Campaign. #GarmentWorkers #WorkerRights #SweatShops