POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Garment workers lost $11.85B in wages due to pandemic | Money Talks
07:26
BizTech
Garment workers lost $11.85B in wages due to pandemic | Money Talks
Labour rights groups say workers in Asia's garment manufacturing sector have lost close to 12-billion dollars in income due to the pandemic. That's because big retailers canceled orders and asked for discounts as they were forced to close their stores. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's a big blow to millions who were already working on poverty wages. We spoke to Anne Bienias in Amsterdam. She's the living wage coordinator at the Clean Clothes Campaign. #GarmentWorkers #WorkerRights #SweatShops
July 19, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?