Amazon founder completes historic suborbital journey

All that to come but first - to Texas, where Amazon founder Jeff #Bezos has just returned to earth from a historic, albeit short, journey to the edge of space. Fellow billionaire Richard Branson stole a bit of his thunder with his own suborbital trip earlier this month, but the Bezos rocket went higher and had a paying customer. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's just the beginning of a high-stakes contest to cash in on the cosmos.