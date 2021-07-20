POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amazon founder completes historic suborbital journey
02:28
World
Amazon founder completes historic suborbital journey
All that to come but first - to Texas, where Amazon founder Jeff #Bezos has just returned to earth from a historic, albeit short, journey to the edge of space. Fellow billionaire Richard Branson stole a bit of his thunder with his own suborbital trip earlier this month, but the Bezos rocket went higher and had a paying customer. As Paolo Montecillo reports, it's just the beginning of a high-stakes contest to cash in on the cosmos.
July 20, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?