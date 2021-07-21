World Share

France introduces controversial Covid-19 vaccine health pass

People wanting to go to cinemas, museums, sporting events and other cultural venues in #France will have to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or negative test, starting on Wednesday, as the country faces a spike in cases of the Delta variant. The government is introducing some of the strictest measures in the EU to try to curb rising infections. But some see it as an infringement of their civil liberties. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.