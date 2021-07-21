POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New York chef finds unique way to lure staff back to work
02:13
World
New York chef finds unique way to lure staff back to work
The Covid-19 pandemic hit the hospitality and #restaurantsector hard. One industry body New York City Hospitality Alliance in New York estimates that more than a third of the city's 250,000 restaurants and bars have closed permanently. Now that the Big Apple is open for business, restaurant owners are having a hard time finding skilled workers, as many have left the city for good. One chef has come up with an innovative way to lure staff back.
July 21, 2021
