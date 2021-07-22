BizTech Share

Economy suffers $3.4B in losses due to riots and looting | Money Talks

In South Africa, the worst bout of violence and rioting in at least three decades has claimed at least 215 lives and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. The government estimates the economy has lost nearly three and a half billion dollars. The state's resources are already stretched thin as South Africa is in recession and struggling to contain the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Mobin Nasir reports. #SouthAfrica #ProtestDamage #SAeconomy