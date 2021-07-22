POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Study shows COVID-19 pandemic widens gender inequality | Money Talks
The gap between men and women in the workplace is widening around the world. According to the International Labour Organization, women have been hit harder than men by job losses during the coronavirus pandemic. And they're also having a harder time getting back to work. We got more from Emanuela Pozzan, a senior gender and non-discrimination specialist at the International Labour Organization. She joins us from Vicenza, Italy. #ILO #COVID19 #GenderInequality
July 22, 2021
