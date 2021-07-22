World Share

US and Germany reach deal over Baltic Sea gas pipeline

United States and Germany have reached an agreement over the contentious #NordStream2 gas pipeline. The pipeline, now almost complete, will deliver Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. But many fear it will allow Russia to exert political pressure on Europe through its control of supplies. The Ukrainian Government is also worried the new project will replace the pipeline through its territory from which it earns about three billion dollars in transit fees. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.