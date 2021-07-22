POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US and Germany reach deal over Baltic Sea gas pipeline
02:07
World
US and Germany reach deal over Baltic Sea gas pipeline
United States and Germany have reached an agreement over the contentious #NordStream2 gas pipeline. The pipeline, now almost complete, will deliver Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. But many fear it will allow Russia to exert political pressure on Europe through its control of supplies. The Ukrainian Government is also worried the new project will replace the pipeline through its territory from which it earns about three billion dollars in transit fees. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
July 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?