US states reach $26B deal with drugmakers, distributors | Money Talks
08:51
BizTech
In the US, 14 states have reached a 26-billion dollar settlement deal with drug companies accused of fueling America's deadly opioid epidemic. It's the largest corporate settlement since Big Tobacco, and officials are hopeful the funds will help end the crisis that's led to half a million people dying of drug overdoses. Laila Humairah has more. For more on the landmark settlement and how it can help affected communities, we spoke to Robert Kanter. He's an international drug recovery advocate and he joins us from New York. #USOpioidCrisis #Settlement #Overdose
July 23, 2021
