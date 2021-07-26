POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japanese firms cash in despite absence of Games spectators | Money Talks
06:35
BizTech
Japanese firms cash in despite absence of Games spectators | Money Talks
The Olympics are under way after a rather subdued opening. Television ratings are down and the host nation Japan is taking a financial hit from the absence of spectators. But the Tokyo Games are still managing to produce some big winners. We spoke to Seijiro Takeshita in Shizuoka, Japan. He's a professor of management and information at the University of Shizuoka. #Olympics #Japan #CoronavirusPandemic
July 26, 2021
